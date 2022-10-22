Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 115 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $321.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.96 and its 200-day moving average is $381.20. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

