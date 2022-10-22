Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of GNTX opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

