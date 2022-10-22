Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $179.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.