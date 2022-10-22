Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 139 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 63.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.00.

FLT stock opened at $170.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.43 and a 200-day moving average of $220.41.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

