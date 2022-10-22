Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 252,166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,798,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 484,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 464,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $96.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.