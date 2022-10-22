Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Evergy Stock Up 2.0 %

EVRG stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.