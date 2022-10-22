Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE APTV opened at $87.04 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

