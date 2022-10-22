Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 413.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $267.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.84 and a 200-day moving average of $265.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

