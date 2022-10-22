Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 1,586 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $50,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

