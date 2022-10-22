Clear Street Markets LLC Has $57,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 369.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 629,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after purchasing an additional 226,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,095 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,772.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115,974 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

BGS stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

