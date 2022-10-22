American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

