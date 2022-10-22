Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 412.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of HES opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Co. has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $135.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hess to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.