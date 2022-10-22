Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

