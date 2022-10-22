Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 412.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

