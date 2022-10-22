Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 121.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 19.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 9.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,568. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

