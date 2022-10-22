Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 539 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 405.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after buying an additional 399,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after buying an additional 104,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,047,000 after buying an additional 59,846 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of TEL opened at $114.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

