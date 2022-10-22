VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Position Lessened by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH opened at $277.28 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $171.30 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.44.

