MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 866,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,160,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MSCI from $513.00 to $423.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $401.48 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $446.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.92.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

