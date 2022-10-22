Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 408.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,258,000 after acquiring an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,375,000 after acquiring an additional 272,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

