Clear Street Markets LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 730.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

