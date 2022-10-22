Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 73,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.