Clear Street Markets LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.13.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $248.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.96.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.