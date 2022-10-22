Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,613 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after buying an additional 1,178,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,755 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

