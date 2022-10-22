Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nucor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Nucor Trading Up 8.5 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.