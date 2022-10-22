Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 36,290 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 518.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 115.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 177,163 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.