Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 614.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,871,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $53,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

