Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,168 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.2 %

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $242.60 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

