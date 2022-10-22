Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 287 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $133.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

