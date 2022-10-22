Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.80.

MLM opened at $315.31 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

