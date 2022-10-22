Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.86.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

