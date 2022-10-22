Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 929 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,209.8% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 363,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

