Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 21,150 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.