Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $127.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

