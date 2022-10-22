Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15,698.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

