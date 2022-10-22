Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 2.8 %

CP stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

