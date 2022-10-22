Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK opened at $186.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.61.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

