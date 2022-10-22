Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 826 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $116.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

