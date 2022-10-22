Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys New Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,087,000 after buying an additional 66,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,083,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $189.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

