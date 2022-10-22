Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 33,027 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

