Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.01. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

