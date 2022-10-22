Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.56 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.29% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

JBGS opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $622,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

