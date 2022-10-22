Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $201,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,091,000 after buying an additional 77,007 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $844.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.63 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $889.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $857.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

