Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 59.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 108.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $211.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.42. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.