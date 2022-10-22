Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,952 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.95% of Thermon Group worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

THR opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.26. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.42 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

