Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 17,757 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Charter Communications by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Charter Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

CHTR opened at $330.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $739.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.28.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.