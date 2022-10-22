Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,241 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 27.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

