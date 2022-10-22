Brown Advisory Inc. Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $72.82 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

