Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Shares of KEYS opened at $168.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

