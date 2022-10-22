Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

GBCI stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

