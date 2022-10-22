First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 21,641.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,872 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $190.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.